Die Wahrheit über den Weihnachtshit «Last Christmas»

Crikey, twice in the same month! You wait 36 years for a number one and then they come like buses! 😂🎅



I’m delighted WHAM!’s ‘Last Christmas’ has hit the Number 1 spot on the UK @officialcharts for a second time in 2022! Thank you all, what a wonderful way to end the year pic.twitter.com/A3iPEX4iGX