Official 🔥



Zamalek’s left-back Ahmed Fatouh is detained at a police station in Egypt.



He knocked down a police officer who was on his way home from work and sadly, he died on the spot. May his soul rest in peace. 🤲🏼



Fatouh tested positive for taking in Cannabinoids. 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/S54mLuOxZB