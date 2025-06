Putins Geheimdienst warnt Serbien – einen Tag später knallt es in der Munitionsfabrik

#Ukraine: One of the better photos of the #Serbian 🇷🇸 60mm M73 HE mortar shell manufactured by Krusik in service with the Ukrainian Army. #UkraineRussianWar #UkraineWar #Kyiv #UkrainianArmy



It seems these days I only find Serbian mortar shells on TT and Facebook. pic.twitter.com/th3Iu7uYYs