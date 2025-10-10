  1. Privatkunden
«5000 Prozent Zoll für Norwegen» So lacht das Netz über Nicht-Friedens-Nobelpreistrager Trump

Stefan Michel

10.10.2025

Er würde ihn sich geben. Das Nobelpreis-Komitee sieht das anders.
Er würde ihn sich geben. Das Nobelpreis-Komitee sieht das anders.
Screenshot Alex Jewell / X

Für einmal lachen die Trump-Trolle. Der Friedensnobelpreis geht an Maria Machado. Die Witzbolde des Netzes verbreiten viel Schadenfreude, stellen aber auch die wichtige Frage: Was jetzt?

Stefan Michel

10.10.2025, 18:24

Keine Zeit? blue News fasst für dich zusammen

  • Der Friedensnobelpreis 2025 geht an Maria Machado.
  • Trump hätte den Preis sich selber gegeben, wie er in den letzten Wochen unablässig betonte.
  • Für einmal lachen die Trump-Trolle.
Mehr anzeigen

Trump hätte den Friedens-Nobelpreis mehr als verdient. Findet Trump.

Seine Wähler*innen sind sich da aber offenbar nicht so sicher. 

Das Nobel-Komitee war offenbar der gleichen Meinung. 

Das stimmt so natürlich nicht ganz, aber das Entscheidende trifft zu. Der Preis geht nicht an Trump. 

Dabei hat er alles gegeben, um ihn zu erhalten.

Auch rabiatere Methoden sollen im Gespräch gewesen sein. Wie er dem Ex-Nato-Generalsekretär und norwegischen Finanzminister Stoltenberg geflüstert haben soll. 

Die Frage, die die Welt jetzt in Atem hält: Wie reagiert Trump und seine Regierung? 

Das Wort, das vielen als Erstes in den Sinn kommt beginnt mit Z und endet mit Doppel-L.

Bedrohlicher wäre, was Devchart im Nachsatz anregt. Da könnte es nicht nur in Oslo ungemütlich werden.

Im Getöse nach der Nichtverleihung ging ein wenig unter, dass Trump am gleichen Tag, an anderer Stelle mit dem Maximalskore triumphiert hat. Wobei er auch da etwas falsch interpretiert haben könnte.

Aber wenigstens wurde diese Falschmeldung aufgedeckt. Nach dem Friedensnobelpreis 2025 ist vor dem Friedensnobelpreis 2026.

