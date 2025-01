A few more Swiss resources didn't survive our visit😈https://t.co/RrjZHiQS3O



❌User account Canton Zug, authorization in the system of state websiteshttps://t.co/zm9ykQqsoX



❌ Website of the financial division of Swiss Post https://t.co/buMATdK13Q#NoName057 #NoName05716… pic.twitter.com/Xzv7ZyULZW