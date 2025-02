Umstrittene Masken-Millionäre kauften 40-Meter-Luxusjacht

Sold 🚨​

​

We are delighted to announce the sale of two yachts, both by Yacht Broker Ed Dickinson. The 130-foot (39m) Mangusta AFRICAN CAT, was sold representing the seller in less than two months and the 74-foot (22.82m) Sunseeker H was sold representing the buyer and seller. pic.twitter.com/tokE3F2lBB