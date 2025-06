will gladly explain the neutral friends one: you know what’s right and wrong. I don’t mean neutral friend as in staying friends with both people cause be friends with whoever, but in most situations, there is someone wrong and someone right and a real friend will tell their friend that they’re wrong. if that friend can’t handle constructive criticism, they’re insecure and they should not be a friend 🤷🏻‍♀️ #fyp #foryou #forurpage #fypシ #fypage #fypシ゚viral #forur #propaganda #trending #racism #trend #foryoupage #fyy #foru #fyyp #fypツ #fypシ゚ #viralvideo