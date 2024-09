Horrorflug endet für zwei Boeing-Fluggäste im Spital

On Sept. 5, #TurkishAirlines Boeing 777-300ER (TC-JJE) flight #TK24 from #Istanbul to Taipei, #Taiwan, encountered severe turbulence while flying over China at 33,100ft. About 2 hours later, the aircraft landed safely at Taipei Taoyuan Int'l Airport.



🎥 via @aviationbrk#Taipei pic.twitter.com/8winIhxjuR