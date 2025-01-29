Alle Highlights des verrücktesten Champions-League-Abends aller Zeiten

  1. Privatkunden
  2. Geschäftskunden
  3. Über Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Telefonbuch
DE

Übersicht

Fussball-News
Fussball-Videos

Live Fussball

Live-Ticker
  blue Sport abonnieren

Ligen

Super League
Challenge League
Champions League
Bundesliga
Premier League
Serie A
LaLiga
Europa League
Conference League
Ligue1
football soccer player woman in action isolated white background. Vector illustration
Fussball Frauen

Super League Klubs

BSC Young Boys
FC Basel
FC Zürich
FC St.Gallen
FC Luzern
Grasshopper Club Zürich
FC Winterthur
Servette FC
FC Lugano
FC Lausanne-Sport
FC Sion
FC Yverdon

Übersicht

Ski Alpin News
Wintersport News

Live Wintersport

Live-Ticker

Resultate und Wertungen FIS

Ski Alpin
Ski Alpin Wertungen
Langlauf
Langlauf Wertungen
Skispringen
Skispringen Wertungen
Nordische Kombination

Resultate und Wertungen IBU

Biathlon
Biathlon Wertungen

Übersicht

Eishockey-News

Live Eishockey

Live-Ticker

Resultate und Tabelle

National League
Swiss League
NHL

Übersicht

Tennis-News

Live Tennis

Live-Ticker

Turniere

ATP
WTA
Alle Grand Slam Turniere

Resultate

ATP-Weltrangliste
WTA-Weltrangliste

Übersicht

Motorsport-News

Live Motorsport

Live-Ticker

Rennen und Wertungen

Formel 1
Fahrerwertung
Moto GP
Fahrerwertung

Übersicht

Sport-News

Live Sport

Live-Ticker

Basketball

NBA
FIBA
Wetter
  1. News
  2. 24h-Ticker
  3. Schweiz
  4. Regional
  5. International
  6. Vermischtes
  7. Wirtschaft
  8. Wissen & Technik
  1. Sport
  2. Live & Resultate
  3. Fussball
  4. Fussball-Videos
  5. Fussball Frauen
  6. Ski
  7. Hockey
  8. Tennis
  9. Motorsport
  10. Weitere
  11. Sport im TV
  1. Fussball
  2. Super League
  3. Challenge League
  4. Champions League
  5. Fussball Frauen
  6. Bundesliga
  7. Premier League
  8. Serie A
  9. LaLiga
  10. Ligue 1
  11. Europa League
  12. Conference League
  13. Videos
  1. Entertainment
  2. Musik
  3. Lässer
  4. On the Rocks
  5. Podcasts
  6. TV-Programm
  7. Im Kino
  8. blue Zoom
  1. Musik
  1. Leben
  2. Fit & Gesund
  3. Stil
  4. Genuss
  5. Reisen
  6. Bötschi fragt
  7. Nachhaltigkeit
  1. MyTech
  1. Spiele
  2. Sudoku
  3. Jass Fédéral
  4. Kreuzworträtsel
  5. Weitere Games
  1. Wordle
  1. Videos
  1. Wetter
  1. Horoskop
  1. Suche
Swisscom Dienste
  1. Telefonbuch
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Sprache
  1. Deutsch
  2. Français
  3. Italiano
  4. English

18 Spiele, 64 Tore Alle Highlights des verrücktesten Champions-League-Abends aller Zeiten

Patrick Lämmle

30.1.2025

Die geilsten Tore des irren Champions League Abends

Die geilsten Tore des irren Champions League Abends

Drei Minuten zurücklehnen: Wir präsentierten die schönsten Treffer des historischen Champions-League-Abends mit 18 gleichzeitig stattfindenden Partien.

29.01.2025

Die Ligaphase der Champions League ist Geschichte. Am letzten Spieltag ging es noch einmal ordentlich zur Sache. Hier siehst du die Highlights aller Spiele. Im Video oben siehst du eine Auswahl der schönsten Tore.

Redaktion blue Sport

30.01.2025, 00:06

Champions League. ManCity wendet Debakel ab ++ Sommer und Xhaka direkt im Achtelfinal ++ PSG mit Gala-Sieg

Champions LeagueManCity wendet Debakel ab ++ Sommer und Xhaka direkt im Achtelfinal ++ PSG mit Gala-Sieg

Alle Spiele, alle Tore

Manchester City – Brügge 3:1

Manchester City – Brügge 3:1

UEFA Champions League // Matchday 8 // Saison 24/25

29.01.2025

Juventus – Benfica 0:2

Juventus – Benfica 0:2

UEFA Champions League // Matchday 8 // Saison 24/25

29.01.2025

Bayern – Slovan Bratislava 3:1

Bayern – Slovan Bratislava 3:1

UEFA Champions League // Matchday 8 // Saison 24/25

29.01.2025

Brest – Real Madrid 0:3

Brest – Real Madrid 0:3

UEFA Champions League // Matchday 8 // Saison 24/25

29.01.2025

Dortmund – Shakhtar 3:1

Dortmund – Shakhtar 3:1

UEFA Champions League // Matchday 8 // Saison 24/25

29.01.2025

Barcelona – Atalanta 2:2

Barcelona – Atalanta 2:2

UEFA Champions League // Matchday 8 // Saison 24/25

29.01.2025

Girona – Arsenal 1:2

Girona – Arsenal 1:2

UEFA Champions League // Matchday 8 // Saison 24/25

29.01.2025

Dinamo – Milan 2:1

Dinamo – Milan 2:1

UEFA Champions League // Matchday 8 // Saison 24/25

29.01.2025

PSV – Liverpool 3:2

PSV – Liverpool 3:2

UEFA Champions League // Matchday 8 // Saison 24/25

29.01.2025

Sporting – Bologna 1:1

Sporting – Bologna 1:1

UEFA Champions League // Matchday 8 // Saison 24/25

29.01.2025

Aston Villa – Celtic 4:2

Aston Villa – Celtic 4:2

UEFA Champions League // Matchday 8 // Saison 24/25

29.01.2025

VfB Stuttgart – PSG 1:4

VfB Stuttgart – PSG 1:4

UEFA Champions League // Matchday 8 // Saison 24/25

29.01.2025

Salzburg – Atlético 1:4

Salzburg – Atlético 1:4

UEFA Champions League // Matchday 8 // Saison 24/25

29.01.2025

Young Boys – Crvena Zvezda 0:1

Young Boys – Crvena Zvezda 0:1

UEFA Champions League // Matchday 8 // Saison 24/25

29.01.2025

Lille – Feyenoord 6:1

Lille – Feyenoord 6:1

UEFA Champions League // Matchday 8 // Saison 24/25

29.01.2025

Sturm Graz – Leipzig 1:0

Sturm Graz – Leipzig 1:0

UEFA Champions League // Matchday 8 // Saison 24/25

29.01.2025

Inter – Monaco 3:0

Inter – Monaco 3:0

UEFA Champions League // Matchday 8 // Saison 24/25

29.01.2025

Leverkusen – Sparta Prag 2:0

Leverkusen – Sparta Prag 2:0

UEFA Champions League // Matchday 8 // Saison 24/25

29.01.2025

Meistgelesen

AfD feiert nach Migrations-Abstimmung eine «neue Epoche»
Alle Highlights des verrücktesten Champions-League-Abends aller Zeiten
Ein neu entdeckter Asteroid könnte 2032 die Erde treffen
Powerbank im Handgepäck soll Airbus-Inferno ausgelöst haben
Trump will kriminelle Migranten in Guantánamo unterbringen +++ US-Notenbank widersetzt sich Trumps Druck: Leitzins bleibt unverändert

Champions League

0 Punkte, 3:24 Tore. YB ist das schlechteste Team aller Zeiten in der Champions League

0 Punkte, 3:24 ToreYB ist das schlechteste Team aller Zeiten in der Champions League

Schlusslicht in der Champions League. YB kassiert die achte Pleite im achten Spiel

Schlusslicht in der Champions LeagueYB kassiert die achte Pleite im achten Spiel

Das sind die Chancen der Teams. ManCity fliegt zu 37 Prozent raus ++ Bayern braucht ein Wunder für direkte Achtelfinal-Quali

Das sind die Chancen der TeamsManCity fliegt zu 37 Prozent raus ++ Bayern braucht ein Wunder für direkte Achtelfinal-Quali

Reformierte Champions League. Kallen zieht positives Fazit und hofft, dass Stuttgart und PSG keinen Skandal liefern

Reformierte Champions LeagueKallen zieht positives Fazit und hofft, dass Stuttgart und PSG keinen Skandal liefern

Alle 18 Spiele gleichzeitig auf blue Sport. Grösster Champions-League-Abend aller Zeiten: Das musst du zum Monster-Mittwoch wissen

Alle 18 Spiele gleichzeitig auf blue SportGrösster Champions-League-Abend aller Zeiten: Das musst du zum Monster-Mittwoch wissen