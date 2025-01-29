Alle Highlights des verrücktesten Champions-League-Abends aller Zeiten

Die geilsten Tore des irren Champions League Abends
Drei Minuten zurücklehnen: Wir präsentierten die schönsten Treffer des historischen Champions-League-Abends mit 18 gleichzeitig stattfindenden Partien.
Die Ligaphase der Champions League ist Geschichte. Am letzten Spieltag ging es noch einmal ordentlich zur Sache. Hier siehst du die Highlights aller Spiele. Im Video oben siehst du eine Auswahl der schönsten Tore.
Alle Spiele, alle Tore
Manchester City – Brügge 3:1
Juventus – Benfica 0:2
Bayern – Slovan Bratislava 3:1
Brest – Real Madrid 0:3
Dortmund – Shakhtar 3:1
Barcelona – Atalanta 2:2
Girona – Arsenal 1:2
Dinamo – Milan 2:1
PSV – Liverpool 3:2
Sporting – Bologna 1:1
Aston Villa – Celtic 4:2
VfB Stuttgart – PSG 1:4
Salzburg – Atlético 1:4
Young Boys – Crvena Zvezda 0:1
Lille – Feyenoord 6:1
Sturm Graz – Leipzig 1:0
Inter – Monaco 3:0
Leverkusen – Sparta Prag 2:0
