Champions League Atlético empfängt Feyenoord ++ Leipzig vs. Man City ab 21 Uhr im Stream

Redaktion blue Sport

4.10.2023

Dortmund empfängt Milan, Porto fordert Barcelona, Newcastle United misst sich mit PSG und Leipzig trifft in der YB-Gruppe auf Titelverteidiger Man City – der zweite Spieltag der Champions League jetzt live.

Redaktion blue Sport

4.10.2023

Die heutigen Duelle in der Übersicht

Verfolge alle Spiele der Königsklasse mit blue Sport

blue Sport zeigt alle Spiele der Champions League live und exklusiv – hier geht es zur Übersicht.

Live Fussball: Borussia Dortmund - AC Milan
Live Fussball: Borussia Dortmund - AC Milan

Mi 04.10. 19:55 - 00:00 ∙ blue Sport Live ∙ Live Fussball: Borussia Dortmund - AC Milan

Mit tv.blue.ch mieten
Live Fussball: FC Porto - FC Barcelona
Live Fussball: FC Porto - FC Barcelona

Mi 04.10. 19:55 - 00:00 ∙ blue Sport Live ∙ Live Fussball: FC Porto - FC Barcelona

Mit tv.blue.ch mieten
Live Fussball: FK Crvena Zvezda - BSC Young Boys
Live Fussball: FK Crvena Zvezda - BSC Young Boys

Mi 04.10. 19:55 - 00:00 ∙ blue Sport Live ∙ Live Fussball: FK Crvena Zvezda - BSC Young Boys

Mit tv.blue.ch mieten
Live Fussball: RB Leipzig - Manchester City FC
Live Fussball: RB Leipzig - Manchester City FC

Mi 04.10. 20:10 - 00:00 ∙ blue Sport Live ∙ Live Fussball: RB Leipzig - Manchester City FC

Mit tv.blue.ch mieten
Live Fussball: Newcastle United FC - Paris Saint-Germain
Live Fussball: Newcastle United FC - Paris Saint-Germain

Mi 04.10. 19:55 - 00:00 ∙ blue Sport Live ∙ Live Fussball: Newcastle United FC - Paris Saint-Germain

Mit tv.blue.ch mieten
Live Fussball: Celtic FC - SS Lazio
Live Fussball: Celtic FC - SS Lazio

Mi 04.10. 19:55 - 00:00 ∙ blue Sport Live ∙ Live Fussball: Celtic FC - SS Lazio

Mit tv.blue.ch mieten

Mehr Champions League

Tages-Ticker. Die Young Boys stehen in Belgrad vor einem Schlüsselspiel

Tages-TickerDie Young Boys stehen in Belgrad vor einem Schlüsselspiel

Reifs Warnung an YB. «Wenn du da reingehst und die Hosen voll hast, dann wird's nix»

Reifs Warnung an YB«Wenn du da reingehst und die Hosen voll hast, dann wird's nix»

Historischer Fehlstart. Galatasaray stürzt Manchester United noch tiefer in die Krise

Historischer FehlstartGalatasaray stürzt Manchester United noch tiefer in die Krise

Hamann über Sommer. «Wenn er besser gehalten hätte, wäre er jetzt noch in München»

Hamann über Sommer«Wenn er besser gehalten hätte, wäre er jetzt noch in München»

Strittige Penalty-Szene. Didi Hamann tobt: «Wir haben keine Assistenten, sondern Video-Detektive»

Strittige Penalty-SzeneDidi Hamann tobt: «Wir haben keine Assistenten, sondern Video-Detektive»