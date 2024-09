Liverpool are the only away side to play multiple Champions League games at the San Siro and win every single one.



◉ W 0-1 vs. Inter (2008)

◉ W 1-2 vs. Milan (2021)

◉ W 0-2 vs. Inter (2022)

◉ W 1-3 vs. Milan (2024)



