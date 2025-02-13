  1. Privatkunden
Europa League Die 5 schönsten Tore im Video – welches ist dein Favorit?

Syl Battistuzzi

13.2.2025

In den Playoffs-Hinspielen der Europa League fielen am Donnerstagabend gleich mehrere sehenswerte Treffer. Welches ist dein Favorit?

Redaktion blue Sport

13.02.2025, 23:31

Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad)

Takefusa Kubo mit Traumtor zum 2:0

Takefusa Kubo mit Traumtor zum 2:0

13.02.2025

Sven Mijnans (AZ Alkmaar)

Mijnans mit tollem Freistoss-Tor

Mijnans mit tollem Freistoss-Tor

13.02.2025

Youssef En-Nesyri (Fenerbahce)

En-Nesyri köpft wuchtig ein zum 3:0 für Fenerbahce

En-Nesyri köpft wuchtig ein zum 3:0 für Fenerbahce

13.02.2025

Jorthy Mokio (Ajax)

Jorthy Mokio sichert Ajax den Sieg

Jorthy Mokio sichert Ajax den Sieg

13.02.2025

Roland Sallai (Galatasaray)

Sallai hämmert den Bal zum 1:1 rein

Sallai hämmert den Bal zum 1:1 rein

13.02.2025

Video-Highlights ausgewählter Europa-League-Partien

Porto – Roma 1:1

Porto – Roma 1:1

UEFA Europa League // Knockout round Playoffs // Saison 24/25

13.02.2025

Alkmaar – Galatasaray 4:1

Alkmaar – Galatasaray 4:1

UEFA Europa League // Knockout round Playoffs // Saison 24/25

13.02.2025

Fenerbahçe - Anderlecht 3:0

Fenerbahçe - Anderlecht 3:0

UEFA Europa League // Knockout round Playoffs // Saison 24/25

13.02.2025

Union Saint–Gilloise – Ajax 0:2

Union Saint–Gilloise – Ajax 0:2

UEFA Europa League // Knockout round Playoffs // Saison 24/25

13.02.2025

Video-Highlights ausgewählter Conference-League-Partien

Gent – Betis 0:3

Gent – Betis 0:3

UEFA Conference League // Knockout round Playoffs // Saison 24/25

13.02.2025

København – Heidenheim 1:2

København – Heidenheim 1:2

UEFA Conference League // Knockout round Playoffs // Saison 24/25

13.02.2025

