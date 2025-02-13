In den Playoffs-Hinspielen der Europa League fielen am Donnerstagabend gleich mehrere sehenswerte Treffer. Welches ist dein Favorit?
Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad)
Takefusa Kubo mit Traumtor zum 2:0
13.02.2025
Sven Mijnans (AZ Alkmaar)
Mijnans mit tollem Freistoss-Tor
13.02.2025
Youssef En-Nesyri (Fenerbahce)
En-Nesyri köpft wuchtig ein zum 3:0 für Fenerbahce
13.02.2025
Jorthy Mokio sichert Ajax den Sieg
13.02.2025
Roland Sallai (Galatasaray)
Sallai hämmert den Bal zum 1:1 rein
13.02.2025
Video-Highlights ausgewählter Europa-League-Partien
Porto – Roma 1:1
UEFA Europa League // Knockout round Playoffs // Saison 24/25
13.02.2025
Alkmaar – Galatasaray 4:1
UEFA Europa League // Knockout round Playoffs // Saison 24/25
13.02.2025
Fenerbahçe - Anderlecht 3:0
UEFA Europa League // Knockout round Playoffs // Saison 24/25
13.02.2025
Union Saint–Gilloise – Ajax 0:2
UEFA Europa League // Knockout round Playoffs // Saison 24/25
13.02.2025
Video-Highlights ausgewählter Conference-League-Partien
Gent – Betis 0:3
UEFA Conference League // Knockout round Playoffs // Saison 24/25
13.02.2025
København – Heidenheim 1:2
UEFA Conference League // Knockout round Playoffs // Saison 24/25
13.02.2025