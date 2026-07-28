Auch drei Nati-Stars ablösefrei
Top-Klubs aufgepasst: Diese 50 Fussballer sind aktuell zum Nulltarif zu haben
Ricardo Rodriguez und Remo Freuler haben noch keinen Klub.
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Ende Juni sind die Verträge einiger prominenter Spieler ausgelaufen. blue Sport präsentiert eine Auswahl der Top 50 vertragslosen Spieler.
Nicht alle Spieler haben diesen Sommer (schon) einen Arbeitgeber gefunden. Unter den vertragslosen Spielern sind viele bekannte Namen, darunter auch die Nati-Stars Remo Freuler, Ricardo Rodriguez und Eray Cömert sowie andere Fussballer mit Vergangenheit in der Super League.
Der 26-jährige Serbe Dušan Vlahović ist laut «transfermarkt» der wertvollste Spieler, der aktuell noch ohne Klub dasteht. Der frühere Juve-Stürmer hat laut dem Portal einen Marktwert von 35 Millionen Euro.
Mit 22 Millionen Euro bewertet wird Mo Salah. Dafür erhält man einen Spieler mit beeindruckender Vita. Im Lebenslauf des 34-jährigen Ägypters, der sich in Liverpool zur Legende machte, stehen unter anderem drei englische Meistertitel und ein Champions-League-Triumph.
Für den englischen Internationalen Jadon Sancho (26) überwies Manchester United 2021 noch gut 85 Millionen Euro Ablösesumme an Borussia Dortmund. Doch bei den Red Devils konnte der trickreiche Flügelspieler nicht mehr an seine früheren Leistungen anknüpfen. Anfang 2024 kehrte er leihweise zum BVB zurück, sechs Monate später versuchte er sein Glück bei Chelsea. Im September 2025 folgte der Leih-Wechsel zu Aston Villa, auch dort konnte Sancho sportlich nicht überzeugen – sein aktueller Marktwert beläuft sich auf 18 Millionen Euro.
Obwohl Remo Freuler mittlerweile schon 34 Jahre auf dem Tacho hat, zeigte der Routinier bei der WM, wie fit er noch ist. Kein Nati-Spieler lief am Turnier mehr als der Teamälteste, dessen Vertrag bei Bologna auslief (Marktwert 3 Millionen Euro). Seine Klubzukunft ist noch offen, auch seine Reise mit dem Nationalteam soll noch nicht zu Ende sein.
Auch der unverwüstliche Ricardo Rodríguez zeigte an der WM, dass er immer noch mit den Besten mithalten kann. Der Linksverteidiger bestritt seit 2014 alle zwei Jahre ein Grossturnier und lieferte konsequent ab. Der Vertrag des 33-Jährigen bei Betis Sevilla lief aus, auch er sollte keine Mühe haben, einen neuen Klub zu finden (Marktwert: 1,4 Mio. Euro)
Eray Cömert kam im letzten WM-Spiel der Schweiz, dem Viertelfinal gegen Argentinien während 30 Minuten zum Einsatz. Nach seinem Abgang bei Valencia dürfte der 28-Jährige seinen neuen Klub bald gefunden haben. Medienberichten zufolge wird Cömert bald bei Torino zum Medizincheck erwartet.
Die Spieler haben aktuell keinen Vertrag
- 1. Dušan Vlahović (26) Marktwert: 35 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Juventus. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Fiorentina
- 2. Mohamed Salah (34). Marktwert: 22 Mio. € Letzter Klub: Liverpool. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Chelsea, AS Rom, FC Basel
- 3. Jadon Sancho (26). Marktwert: 18 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Aston Villa (Leihe) Frühere Klubs: u.a. Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund
- 4. Julian Brandt (30). Marktwert: 15 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Borussia Dortmund. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Bayer Leverkusen
- 5. Franck Kessié (29). Marktwert: 12 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Al-Ahli. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Barcelona, Milan
- 6. Fabinho (32). Marktwert: 12 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Al-Ittihad. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Liverpool, Monaco
- 7. John Stones (32). Marktwert: 12 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Manchester City. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Everton
- 8. Leon Goretzka (31). Marktwert: 12 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Bayern München. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Schalke
- 9. Lorenzo Pellegrini (30). Marktwert: 8 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: AS Rom. Früherer Klub: Sassuolo
- 10. Oleksandr Zinchenko (29). Marktwert: 8 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Ajax Amsterdam. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Arsenal, Manchester City
- 11. Marcelo Brozović (33). Marktwert: 8 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Al-Nassr. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Inter Mailand.
- 12. Dani Ceballos (29). Marktwert: 7 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Real Madrid. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Arsenal
- 13. Adama Traoré (30). Marktwert: 6 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: West Ham. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Fulham, Wolverhampton, Barcelona
- 14. Nabil Fekir (33). Marktwert: 5 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Al-Jazira. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Lyon, Betis Sevilla.
- 15. Riyad Mahrez (35). Marktwert: 5 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Al-Ahli. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Manchester City, Leicester.
- 16. Raphaël Guerreiro (32). Marktwert: 5 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Bayern München. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Borussia Dortmund.
- 17. Afimico Pululu (27). Marktwert: 4 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Jagiellonia. Frühere Klubs: u.a. FC Basel, Neuchâtel Xamax.
- 18. Daniel Carvajal (34). Marktwert: 4 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Real Madrid. Früherer Klub: Bayer Leverkusen
- 19. Mauro Icardi (33). Marktwert: 4 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Galatasaray. Frühere Klubs: u.a. PSG, Inter, Barcelona (Jugend)
- 20. Anthony Martial (30). Marktwert: 3,5 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Monterrey. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Man United, Sevilla, Monaco
- 21. Remo Freuler (34). Marktwert: 3 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Bologna. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Nottingham, Atalanta Bergamo
- 22. Raheem Sterling (31). Marktwert: 3 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Feyenoord. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Chelsea, Arsenal, City, Liverpool
- 23. David Alaba (34). Marktwert: 3 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Real Madrid. Früherer Klub: Bayern München
- 24. Joselu (36): Marktwert: 2,8 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Al-Gharafa. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Real Madrid, Newcastle, Hoffenheim, Frankfurt
- 25. Tanguy Ndombélé (29). Marktwert: 2,8 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Nizza. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Tottenham, Galatasaray, Napoli, Lyon
- 26. Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (32). Marktwert: 2,5 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Dinamo Moskau. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Young Boys.
- 27. Florian Grillitsch (30). Marktwert: 2,5 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Braga. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Hoffenheim, Ajax Amsterdam
- 28. Philippe Coutinho (34). Marktwert: 2,5 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Vasco da Gama. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Barcelona, Bayern, Liverpool, Inter
- 29. Eray Cömert (28). Marktwert: 2,5 Mio €. Letzter Klub: Valencia. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Basel, Nantes, Valladolid
- 30. Stephan El Shaarawy (33). Marktwert: 2,4 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: AS Rom. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Milan, Monaco
- 31. Kevin Mbabu (31). Marktwert: 2,2 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Midtjylland. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Fulham, Wolfsburg, Newcastle, YB
- 32. Georginio Wijnaldum (35). Marktwert: 2,2 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Al-Ettifaq. Frühere Klubs: u.a. PSG, AS Rom, Liverpool, Newcastle, PSV
- 33. Thomas Partey (33), Marktwert: 2 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Villarreal. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Arsenal, Atlético Madrid
- 34. Mahmoud Dahoud (30). Marktwert: 2 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Frankfurt. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Gladbach, Stuttgart, Dortmund
- 35. Filip Kostić (33) Marktwert: 2 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Juventus. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Fenerbahce, Frankfurt, HSV, Stuttgart
- 36. Francesco Acerbi (38). Marktwert: 2 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Inter. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Lazio, Sassuolo, Genua, Milan
- 37. Karlo Letica (29). Marktwert: 1,5 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Lausanne. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Brügge, Sampdoria, Cluj
- 38. Munir El Haddadi (30) Marktwert: 1,5 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Esteghlal. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Getafe, Sevilla, Alavés, Barcelona
- 39. Andrea Belotti (32). Marktwert: 1,5 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Cagliari. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Como, Benfica, AS Rom, Florenz, Turin
- 40. Josef Martínez (33). Marktwert: 1,5 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Club Tijuana. Frühere Klubs: u.a. SJ Earthquakes, Inter Miami, YB, Thun
- 41. Kevin Akpoguma (31). Marktwert: 1,5 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Hoffenheim. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Hannover 96, Düsseldorf, KSC
- 42. Juan Jesus (35). Marktwert: 1,5 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Napoli. Frühere Klubs: u.a. AS Rom, Inter Mailand
- 43. James Rodríguez (35). Marktwert: 1,5 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Minnesota. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Everton, Real Madrid, Bayern
- 44. Ricardo Rodríguez (33). Marktwert: 1,4 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Betis Sevilla. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Turin, Milan, Wolfsburg, PSV
- 45. Sergi Roberto (34). Marktwert: 1,4 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Como. Früherer Klub: FC Barcelona
- 46. Matteo Darmian (36). Marktwert: 1,4 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Inter. Frühere Klubs: u.a. ManUtd, Turin, Palermo, Milan
- 47. Mohamed Elneny (34). Marktwert: 1,2 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Al-Jazira. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Arsenal, Besiktas, Basel
- 48. Alexis Sánchez (37). Marktwert: 1,2 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Sevilla. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Inter, ManUtd, Arsenal, Barcelona
- 49. Axel Witsel (37). Marktwert: 1,2 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Girona. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Atlético Madrid, Dortmund, Zenit, Benfica
- 50. Jamie Vardy (39) Marktwert: 1 Mio. €. Letzter Klub: Cremonese. Frühere Klubs: u.a. Leicester City
- Weitere prominente Spieler mit Marktwert 1 Mio. Euro: Dele Alli (30), Alberto Moreno (34), Léo Bonatini (32), Adnan Januzaj (31), Enner Valencia (36), Serge Aurier (33), Jordan Ayew (34), Chris Smalling (36), William Carvalho (34), Jannik Vestergaard (33), Pedro (38), Dani Parejo (37), Artem Dzyuba (37)