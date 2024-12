Alycia Parks wins her 3d Challenger title of the season, defeating Belinda Bencic 7-6, 3-6, 6-0 at the Angers 125.



Bencic served for the 1st set at 5-3 but didn’t have anything left in the 3d.



Parks rises to No. 84 in the rankings, starting strong with new coach Jeremy Chardy. pic.twitter.com/DIsfxCylxW