🇨🇭Henry Bernet (17) becomes the first ever Swiss player to reach the Juniors Australian Open final!



1st Swiss to reach a Grand Slam Juniors final on Hardcourt since Federer 1998.



He easily defeats 🇫🇮 Oskari Paldanius 7-6, 6-2 in the semifinal.



Won all 5/5 TB’s played so far. pic.twitter.com/2ACY4RbL1e