Just wasn't to be tonight.



Credit to @snakebitewright he was clinical, and fully deserved the win.



I've had the most amazing year as World Champion, I'll be back stronger in 2025. Now for family time 💙@ModusDarts180 @reddragondarts @cygroup2 @TaylorMaxwellCo @VibePay Radamec pic.twitter.com/YmD8t8SOT4