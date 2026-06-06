Bosnia-Herzegovina, Switzerland's second opponent in the preliminary round of the World Cup, did not have the best possible rehearsal for the tournament. The result was a 1:1 draw against Panama.

Former FCZ defender Nikola Katic put the Bosnians ahead in the 23rd minute. Jiovany Ramos of soon-to-be two-time World Cup participant Panama equalized the match shortly before the break. There were no further goals in the second half, in which Armin Gigovic from Young Boys was substituted for Bosnia-Herzegovina after just over an hour.