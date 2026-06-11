It couldn’t have been any closer. The new FIS President, Alexander Ospelt, won the election at the Congress in Belgrade against the incumbent, Johan Eliasch, by a single vote.

Ospelt received 65 out of a possible 129 votes, achieving exactly the required absolute majority. Eliasch received 64 votes.

The 129 votes represented 75 nations. Depending on their size (including membership numbers), the federations have one, two, or three votes.

At the suggestion of Diego Züger, one of the two managing directors of Swiss-Ski, the votes were cast on paper. The decision to forego the electronic system was likely another sign of mistrust toward Eliasch. Additionally, following another motion to amend the agenda, the election was moved up.

Ospelt is the sixth president of the FIS, which was founded 102 years ago. He was the only one remaining out of the original four challengers. Danish candidate Anna Harboe Falkenberg and American Dexter Paine had withdrawn their candidacies at the end of May, while British candidate Victoria Gosling announced her withdrawal on Tuesday.