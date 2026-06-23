Contrary to popular belief, Donald Trump has not yet officially attended a World Cup match. After the final, the U.S. president will be in the spotlight more than ever.

U.S. President Donald Trump, as he was presented with the FIFA Peace Prize by Gianni Infantino last December

Donald Trump has not made an appearance at the current World Cup so far. However, it has now been confirmed that the U.S. President will present the World Cup trophy to the winner at the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, near New York. FIFA announced this to the AFP news agency on Tuesday. Trump will present the trophy alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

For Trump, presenting a trophy in soccer is nothing new. He previously presented the trophy to the winner alongside Infantino at the 2025 Club World Cup final, and his decision to remain on stage afterward caused surprise—not only among the Chelsea players.