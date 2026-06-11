Just as in 2010, Mexico and South Africa are kicking off the World Cup. Anything other than a victory for the co-hosts would be a major surprise.

A pass into the runner’s path, then the perfect, powerful finish. The ball hits the top right corner of the net. The players in their canary-yellow shirts line up at the corner flag to celebrate the goal, accompanied by the roar of thousands of vuvuzelas. However, Siphiwe Tshabalala’s goal does not bring host South Africa the desired victory in the opening match of the 2010 World Cup. The final score is 1-1. While Uruguay and Mexico go on to advance to the knockout stage, the tournament ends for South Africa—and, surprisingly, for France as well—after the group stage.

Exactly 16 years to the day, Mexico and South Africa will once again face off in the opening match of the World Cup at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. Anything less than a victory for “El Tri” would noticeably dampen the mood in the host country. The omens are good for the home fans. Although South Africa finished ahead of Nigeria in qualifying, they have yet to win a match this year—against opponents such as Jamaica, Cameroon, Nicaragua, and Panama.

On the other hand, the Mexicans are still undefeated this year. Before and after their impressive draws against World Cup co-favorites Portugal and Belgium, Javier Aguirre’s team strung together three consecutive wins.

Drug War and Teacher Protests

It seems as though only the Mexicans themselves could prevent their team from getting off to a successful start in the home tournament. In a country ravaged by the drug war, teachers went on strike in the run-up to the World Cup. They are demanding higher wages and the scrapping of pension reform, and expressed their discontent by camping out near the fan zone in the capital on Tuesday and blocking access to the stadium.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum called it a “provocation” and assured that the opening match on Thursday would “definitely” take place despite the protests.

The same coach as in 2010

The hosts are not letting the circumstances unsettle them. The coaching staff led by Aguirre, who is in his third term with the Mexican national team, is simply too experienced. He was already on the sidelines in 2010 when Rafael Marquez scored the equalizer against South Africa to make it 1-1. The former world-class player, who celebrated great successes with Barcelona, serves as Aguirre’s assistant coach and will succeed the 67-year-old after the World Cup.

But that’s all in the future. For now, all focus is on the opening match at over 2,200 meters above sea level.