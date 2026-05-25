The "Enhanced Games" in Las Vegas are history. A world record time - in the 50 m crawl - was broken at these games, where doping was permitted and encouraged.

While strict anti-doping rules apply in elite sport, the organizers of the "Enhanced Games" wanted to find out what athletes in swimming, athletics and weightlifting are capable of when they are allowed to use performance-enhancing drugs.

It is not easy to draw a conclusion. The very best swimmers, track and field athletes and weightlifters were not interested in competing in Las Vegas because they were threatened with bans. Nevertheless, there was a world record time at the end of the competitions on Whit Sunday. Greece's Kristian Gkolomeev beat Cameron McEvoy's (AUS) world record by seven hundredths in the 50 m crawl in 20.81 seconds. Gkolomeev collected 250,000 dollars for the victory plus a 1 million dollar bonus for the world record, which is of course not accepted by the swimming federation.

Faster than Ponti

Gkolomeev has won the US college championships three times. Seven years ago, he won silver in the 50m crawl at the World Championships. He competed four times for Greece at the Olympic Games from 2012 to 2024 and never won a medal. Last year, he set a world record in a private competition under the seal of the Enhanced Games. Gkolomeev, who was never convicted of doping during his career, admitted that he had taken performance-enhancing drugs before these competitions.

Of the best-known athletes, Fred Kerley (suspended for missing doping tests) missed the world record in the 100 m by around four tenths. Kerley stated that he had not been doping. British swimmer Ben Proud came close to the world record (22.27) in the 50 m dolphin in 22.32 seconds, but fell 19 hundredths short of Noè Ponti's best time (22.51).

Under medical supervision

Thor Björnsson, also known as "The Mountain" from "Game of Thrones", lifted 475 kg in weightlifting. The world record is 510 kg.

Not every participant in the Enhanced Games chose to use doping substances. Those who did were under medical supervision. No Swiss athletes competed in Las Vegas. The banned sprinter Alex Wilson declined to take part after being approached by the organizers.