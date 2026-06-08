Between June 11 and July 19, 104 matches will be played at the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Swiss radio and television will broadcast all matches live.

SRF streams all 104 World Cup matches live, and broadcasts almost all of them on TV. (symbolic image)

Four years ago in Qatar, 32 nations took part in the World Cup. Now in North America, for the first time in the history of the tournament, 48 teams will determine the new world champion. The number of matches to be played will increase accordingly. While there were 64 games in Qatar, there will be 104 games at the XXL World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

According to Swiss Radio and Television, it will broadcast all matches live with commentary on its website and in the SRF Sport app. Almost all matches will be broadcast on TV. In addition, all Swiss matches and the final can be heard live with full commentary on SRF 3 radio.

As has been the case for over 18 years, Sascha Ruefer will commentate on the Swiss national team's matches on television. The other commentators will be Dani Kern, Mario Gehrer, Manuel Köng, Dominic Ledergeber, Calvin Stettler, Rachel Rinast, Reto Müller, Mevion Heim, Jeroen Heijers and Silvan Schweizer.

Reporter Jeff Baltermia is on the spot to catch voices. Presenter Paddy Kälin and expert Benjamin Huggel take a look behind the scenes of the national team in the daily "Nati-Magazin" at the base camp in San Diego.

In the studio in Zurich, Annette Fetscherin, Lukas Studer, Rainer Maria Salzgeber and Mevion Heim host the daily live program. Experts such as Martina Moser, Fabian Frei, Marc Schneider and Fabian Lustenberger are on hand to provide analysis. Guests at Leutschenbach include former Swiss national team coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg as well as Diego Benaglio, Mladen Petric and Heinz Lindner.

Sascha Amhof, former top referee and now Head of Refereeing at the SFA, will accompany the tournament as a refereeing expert and will be on hand to assess critical decisions.