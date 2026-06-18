Alphonso Davies was able to train with the team in Vancouver
Keystone
Host nation Canada can count on Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies for the first time in its second World Cup group stage match.
“He was in training this week and will be available. We’ll see how the game goes and how we use him,” said coach Jesse Marsch at the press conference ahead of the match against Qatar in Vancouver. Davies, who had to sit out for over a month due to a muscle injury, is therefore not expected to be in the starting lineup.