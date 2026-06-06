Switzerland will play their last test match before the World Cup in San Diego. Against Australia, national team coach Murat Yakin is relying on Zeki Amdouni in the center of the attack.

Zeki Amdouni is in the starting line-up for the test match against Australia

Amdouni is preferred to Cedric Itten (15 league goals for Fortuna Düsseldorf), although the Geneva native has missed most of the season due to a cruciate ligament rupture. Amdouni only made partial appearances in the last four league games for the relegated Premier League side.

The 25-year-old can now recommend himself as the first replacement for Breel Embolo. Due to problems with his ESTA travel permit, the latter only joined the national team the day before the game, which is why the nominal regular striker was ruled out beforehand.

Murat Yakin is also likely to return to a back four. He will rely on full-backs Silvan Widmer and Ricardo Rodriguez, while Nico Elvedi and Manuel Akanji will play in central defense as usual. Denis Zakaria, who recently started as part of the back three, will initially be on the substitutes' bench.

The midfield will be formed by the experienced duo of Remo Freuler and Granit Xhaka. Johan Manzambi, Michel Aebischer and Dan Ndoye have also made it back into the starting line-up.

The match against Australia will kick off at 21:00.

The Swiss line-up: Kobel; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Manzambi, Aebischer, Ndoye; Amdouni.