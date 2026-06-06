The 19-year-old Russian Mirra Andreyeva wins her first Grand Slam title at the French Open. In the final, the world number 8 gave qualifier Maja Chwalinska from Poland no chance with a 6:3, 6:2 win.

The unexpected final affair offered the 15,000 spectators in Paris little in the way of exciting tennis. Chwalinska, ranked only 114th in the world, was the first player to get her serve through. It was the game at 3:2, but after that nothing came together for the first qualifier in a French Open final.

The 24-year-old left-hander from the Krakow region only won another game at 3:6, 0:5. In between, Mirra Andreyeva played well in rather windy conditions and impressively lived up to her role as favorite. The 19-year-old from Krasnoyarsk in Siberia was the more aggressive player and gave Chwalinska hardly any opportunities to play her refreshingly varied game up to the final.

In the end, Andreyeva's nerves fluttered a little in the face of her biggest title. She conceded two more games, but took her first match point after just 82 minutes.

The Russian has been training in Cannes in the south of France for several years and is mainly coached by the Spaniard Conchita Martinez, the 1994 Wimbledon winner and 2000 French Open finalist. Two years ago, she rose to the top of the world rankings thanks in part to her semi-final appearance in Paris and has been able to establish herself there ever since. However, she still had to wait a little longer for her big triumph.

Andreyeva is now the fourth Russian to triumph at Roland Garros - after Anastasia Myskina (2004), Svetlana Kuznetsova (2009) and Maria Sharapova twice (2012 and 2014). It is unlikely to be her last major title, as she has shown enormous maturity for her age in the last two weeks, dropping just one set.

Chwalinska will be able to console herself with a huge leap in the world rankings to 21st place and 1.4 million euros in prize money. With her nine victories, including qualifying, she has repeatedly had to extend her hotel reservation and borrow money for it. She also buys her own clothes (so far).