In the wake of time trial world champion Marlen Reusser, more Swiss women are breaking into the international elite. Swiss champion Steffi Häberlin is the next to make her mark.

Swiss women’s cycling is booming. In 2025, thanks to the successes of Marlen Reusser, Noemi Rüegg, and Elise Chabbey, Switzerland was the third-best nation in the world rankings. In the shadow of Switzerland’s top trio, other talented riders—including Ginia Caluori, Jasmin Liechti, and Steffi Häberlin—are developing their skills. Caluori—who, like Reusser, will ride for the Spanish Movistar team starting next season—and Liechti are five years younger and began their cycling careers much earlier.

In contrast, 28-year-old Häberlin is a career changer, much like Reusser and Chabbey, having initially competed in other sports—including as an Olympic canoeist. It wasn’t until 2020 that Häberlin took up cycling with ambition, though initially on a mountain bike.

The Switch from Mountain Biking to Road Cycling

Her switch to road cycling came as a result of her participation in the Tour de Romandie (2023) and the Tour de Suisse (2024) with the Swiss national team. The Thurgau native quickly realized, “that I really like it there and that road cycling suits me better than mountain biking.”

Häberlin kept up surprisingly well even in her first road races and was frequently found in breakaway groups. She was aware of the showcase that the Tour de Suisse offers. “I wanted to make a name for myself and hoped that a team would take notice of me.”

With SD Worx, one of the top teams even took an interest in Häberlin and, among other things, inquired about the rider with Swiss Cycling national coach Edi Telser. He quickly recognized her potential and was able to give her an unreserved recommendation.

Another Medical Student

As different as they may be as individuals, Häberlin says she shares another commonality with Reusser and Chabbey. Like Reusser and Chabbey, who are already doctors, she is studying medicine. The national coach has also noticed this concentration of medical students. “Edi (Telser) sometimes gets downright frustrated because he has three female doctors around him. He doesn’t always feel so confident,” says Häberlin.

Because she’s advancing her career on the bike, she’s had to extend her clinical rotations a bit over the past few years. “Otherwise, it would have been too much alongside cycling. Even so, it was still a very packed schedule,” says the Thurgau native. Now her studies are drawing to a close. Afterward, Häberlin wants to focus entirely on cycling—after all, “a cycling career is finite, and I want to enjoy it for as long as possible.”

High praise for her fellow countrywoman

Performances like the one she delivered on Wednesday in Sondrio are a big help in that regard. In the first stage of the Tour de Suisse, Häberlin was the top Swiss rider. The Swiss champion finished sixth, two positions ahead of Reusser, who finished in the same time, and whom she describes as a “great ambassador” for Swiss cycling.

This, according to Häberlin, is not only because of the athletic aspect, but also “because Marlen gives engaging interviews and has strong opinions on various topics.” And if you have a question, you can even call Reusser and ask for her opinion. “We Swiss women support each other.”