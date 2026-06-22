Argentina has secured an early spot in the knockout stage following a 2-0 victory over Austria. Meanwhile, Ralf Rangnick’s team failed to capitalize on its strong performance against the 2022 World Cup champions.

It was a surprisingly even match between Argentina and Austria in Dallas—both teams had won their respective first World Cup games. In both the first and second halves, Austria got off to a strong start against the clear favorites. Nevertheless, Ralf Rangnick’s team suffered a 0–2 defeat.

Once again, Lionel Messi made the difference in the game, securing the three points and an early advance to the knockout stage with his two goals. After Argentina’s captain missed a penalty and squandered a golden opportunity in the first 20 minutes, Austria’s goalie Alexander Schlager was powerless to stop the shot in the 38th minute.

Austria then failed to score, despite a strong performance. They lacked the finishing touch. In stoppage time of the second half, Messi sealed the deal with the 2–0 goal.

And: With his 17th and 18th World Cup goals, he surpassed the previous World Cup scoring record held by Miroslav Klose. In Argentina’s opening match against Algeria, Messi had tied the German’s record thanks to his hat trick.

To wrap up the group stage, Austria will face Algeria on Sunday at 4:00 a.m., while Argentina will take on Jordan at the same time.

Match Report:

Argentina – Austria 2–0 (1–0)

Arlington. – 70,649 spectators. – Referee: Omar. – Goals: 38. Messi (Medina) 1–0. 95. Messi 2–0.

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Molina, Romero (57' Otamendi), Lisandro Martínez, Medina (82' Tagliafico); De Paul (82' Paredes), Mac Allister, Fernández, Almada (64' Alvarez); Messi, Lautaro Martínez (65' González).

Austria: Alexander Schlager; Posch (68' Prass), Danso, Alaba (67' Friedl), Laimer; Seiwald, Xaver Schlager; Schmid (78' Wimmer), Wanner (68' Arnautović), Sabitzer; Gregoritsch (85. Chukwuemeka).

Notes: 9. Messi misses a penalty kick. Yellow cards: 40. Posch. 76. Medina. 76. Laimer. 92. Paredes.