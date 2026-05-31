Audrey Werro achieves an impressive victory at the Diamond League meeting in Rabat. The 22-year-old outclassed the competition in the 800 m and achieved her second success at this level.

Just like at the World Indoor Championships, it was thumbs up for Audrey Werro at the Diamond League meeting in Rabat

It was a demonstration of power from the young woman from Fribourg. In Morocco's capital, she celebrated a start-to-finish victory in her first race since winning the silver medal at the World Indoor Championships just over two months ago. Her time of 1:56.56 minutes was the fourth best of her career. The best of her strong competitors, the Ethiopian Tsige Duguma, runner-up at the Olympic Games in Paris, lost 68 hundredths to Werro.

Werro won her first Diamond League race last August in Zurich, when she improved the Swiss record for the third time in 2025 with a time of 1:55.91. The best times this year will not be run until mid-August. Then the highlight of the season will be the European Championships in Birmingham.

World champion Ditaji Kambundji is not yet as far along as Werro in building up her form. In her third start in the current Diamond League season, the athlete from Bern finished 6th in the 100 m hurdles. Her time of 12.66 seconds was four hundredths slower than two weeks ago in Shanghai. The race was won by the Nigerian Tobi Amusan, who was narrowly beaten by Kambundji at last year's World Championships. The World Championship silver medallist showed herself to be in strong form with a season's best time and meeting record of 12.28 seconds.