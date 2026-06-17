Austria secured an expected victory in its return to the World Cup stage, though the performance was not entirely convincing. Coach Ralf Rangnick’s team defeated underdog Jordan 3-1.

Austria vs. Jordan 3–1 Austria Gets Off to a Successful Start at the World Cup Against Jordan

Austria, which last appeared in a World Cup 28 years ago, took the lead through Romano Schmid (20th minute), but Jordan equalized shortly after halftime. An own goal (75th minute) put Austria back in front. Marko Arnautovic scored the 3–1 goal shortly before the end on a handball penalty.