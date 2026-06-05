Without ever having coached a professional team, Sergej Barbarez was appointed Bosnian national team coach in 2024. He turned almost everything upside down and achieved success sooner than he himself expected.

In November 2024, the critical voices in Bosnia are piling up. The team has just been relegated from the top division of the Nations League without a trace - including after a 7-0 defeat against Germany. The team has played eight games since Barbarez was appointed in the spring. The result: six defeats and two draws.

He of all people, who in previous years regularly appeared as an expert in the media and openly criticized developments in the national team, is now himself at the center of the public backlash. His critics see themselves vindicated: Appointing a national team coach without any professional experience was an enormous risk after all.

Authority as a model for success

Barbarez was already asked about his lack of experience when he was introduced in April 2024. The then 52-year-old countered: "I think I can make up for my lack of experience with authority. I wasn't just a captain on the pitch, but also in my private life."

His toughness, for which he is already known as a player, also has to do with his history. He came to Germany in 1991 to escape the war in his home country. After a trial training session, he was initially signed by Hannover 96, after which he struggled for a while in the third-highest league at the time before making his breakthrough in the Bundesliga. He achieved cult status during his six years at Hamburger SV.

As captain, he also became one of the first figureheads of the newly founded Bosnia and Herzegovina national team after the war, which was only allowed to take part in qualifiers from 1996. Barbarez enjoys great popularity and receives numerous awards and public prizes in his home country.

From the poker table to the national team

Early on in his career, Barbarez expressed his desire to become a national team coach. However, he was initially denied this opportunity. Instead, he was present in the media for years as a commentator and critic and also earned some extra money as a poker player.

The fact that he became national team coach in 2024 despite his lack of coaching experience at the highest level - and remained in office despite his miserable record after the first eight games - is also due to his great popularity in the country.

As an explanation for the difficult start, Barbarez repeatedly refers to the upheaval he has initiated. He searches all over Europe for players with Bosnian roots. He found what he was looking for at FC Zurich, among others: Barbarez convinced Nikola Katic to switch nations from Croatia to Bosnia and made the central defender a central figure in his restructured team.

Many things are turned upside down and several new key players are established. However, even Barbarez does not dare to shake one cornerstone: The now 40-year-old Edin Dzeko, the country's record player and record goalscorer, remains captain of the national team.

The goal is actually the European Championship

Barbarez's declared goal is to lead Bosnia to its first European Championship in 2028. The association wants to give him the time he needs to build a strong team and has given the new coach a four-year contract. The 2026 World Cup only plays a minor role at the time. The team looked too weak to have any serious ambitions.

However, Bosnia did impress in the qualifying group with Austria, Romania, Cyprus and San Marino. The fact that they reached the play-offs was celebrated as a success, but expectations remained muted. Bosnia is almost traditionally unsuccessful in World Cup and European Championship play-offs: in the five appearances before the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the team failed every time.

The tide turned at the sixth attempt. First against Wales, then against Italy, the Bosnians fought their way back from a deficit and finally forced their luck in a penalty shoot-out.

The country is now set for its second World Cup appearance since 2014 and, thanks to Barbarez, is looking forward to the tournament with unbridled euphoria.