Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies will only be able to watch from the sidelines as co-host Canada kicks off its campaign in Group B in Switzerland.

The full-back has not recovered in time for Friday’s match against Bosnia-Herzegovina following a thigh injury sustained in May. However, the Canadian team is hoping the 25-year-old will be able to join the tournament later on.

“We really hope to make progress in the coming days and next week so he can contribute soon,” said Canada’s coach Jesse Marsch.

Canada is Switzerland’s third group-stage opponent in Group B on June 24 in Vancouver.