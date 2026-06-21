Belgium entered World Cup Group G—alongside Egypt, Iran, and New Zealand—as the overwhelming favorite. However, after two matches against Egypt (1–1) and Iran (0–0), the Belgians are still waiting for their first win.

The fact that Belgium, ranked No. 9 in the world, hasn’t been able to beat the underdogs is primarily due to their offense. In the first 180 minutes of the tournament, Belgium hasn’t scored a single goal. The Europeans owed their 1–1 draw against Egypt to an own goal.

Yet Belgium’s attack is exceptionally well-staffed with players like Romelu Lukaku (Napoli), Kevin De Bruyne (Napoli), and Leandro Trossard (Arsenal). But the Belgians, once feared worldwide for their offense, are no longer scoring goals in major tournaments. Even at the 2024 European Championship in Germany, the Red Devils managed just two goals in four games. And at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, they scored only one goal in four games.

Goalie Beiranvand

Belgium did have a few chances against Iran. The best came in the 59th minute when defender Maxim De Cuyper (Brighton) failed to beat goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand (33), who was lying on the ground, from point-blank range.

Goalie Beiranvand—who hadn’t yet proven himself beyond a shadow of a doubt in the 2–2 draw against New Zealand—turned out to be the best player on the field. Beiranvand once played in Belgium for Antwerp. He has already saved a penalty kick by Cristiano Ronaldo and holds the world record for the longest goal kick (over 61 m) and the longest drop kick (over 78 m).

Belgium played the final half-hour with one fewer player because Nathan Ngoy was shown a red card for a foul as the last defender following an amateurish turnover.

Match Report:

Belgium – Iran 0–0 (0–0)

Inglewood. – 70,317 spectators (sold out). – Referee Herrera (ARG).

Belgium: Courtois; Meunier (58. Castagne), Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Raskin (58' Vanaken), Tielemans; Saelemaekers (58' Lukébakio), De Bruyne (87' Fernandez-Pardo), Trossard; Lukaku (73' Theate).

Iran: Beiranvand; Kanani, Khalilzadeh, Nemati; Hardani (46' Jahanbakhsh), Hajisafi (66' Mohammadi); Rezaeian, Ghoddos (79. Moghanloo), Ezatolahi (85. Hosseinzadeh), Mohebbi (66. Torabi); Taremi.

Notes: 66. Red card for Ngoy. Yellow cards: 3. Lukaku. 33. Ezatolahi.