Midfielder Leonardo Bertone is leaving FC Thun to join FC Lucerne. The transfer is taking place at the player’s own request, as the Swiss champions announced in a press release.

Thun would have liked to extend the current contract with the key player. However, due to the player’s clearly expressed wish, club officials decided to approve the transfer.

Bertone had returned to FC Thun in the summer of 2022, having previously played for the Bernese Oberland club during the second half of the 2019–20 season. In a total of 148 competitive matches for the club, the 32-year-old scored 29 goals and recorded 15 assists. The parties involved have agreed not to disclose the terms of the transfer.