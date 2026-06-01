Despite narrowly missing out on their first World Championship gold medal, the team is celebrated the following day. However, the players' disappointment is still palpable.

"You're the best," shouts a fan in the packed Volkshaus in Zurich. As various Swiss goals are shown on the screen in a review, each one is cheered. "Anyone who doesn't score is not Swiss," is chanted. When captain Roman Josi steps in front of the microphone, "Happy Birthday" is sung; the MVP of the home World Cup is celebrating his 36th birthday on Monday.

The mood is good among the 1,500 fans, but it is clear that the sting of losing a World Cup final for the third time in a row with a 1-0 defeat after extra time against Finland still runs deep. Even when "W. Nuss vo Bümpliz" is played, the song with which the team celebrated the most victories together with the spectators in the stadium, mouths remain closed. At the end, the players raise their arms in the air together with the fans, then leave the stage again and the crowd soon disperses.

Despite the vociferous fans, the whole thing gave the impression of a compulsory exercise. There was also no supporting program; only presenter Annette Fetscherin asked selected players a few questions. Sven Andrighetto, the tournament's top scorer with four goals and eleven assists, brought the word gratitude into play. "We'll remember a lot of good moments," he said. Josi added: "It was indescribable, we can't thank you enough."

Goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni, who finished the World Championships with a sensational 97.03 percent save percentage, answered the question of whether it was difficult to accept not winning the title: "That would have been the icing on the cake, but even without the gold medal, we've never experienced anything as beautiful as this home World Championships." Seeing so many people happy and beaming was something that really impressed him, especially as Switzerland is considered to be rather reserved.

Nino Niederreiter, who has played in all five World Cup finals, said: "It's our job and that of the next generation to carry this on and do everything we can to become world champions one day." But first it's time to recover.