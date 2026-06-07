Record-breaking world champions Brazil will be without AS Roma defender Wesley at the World Cup.

Wesley (on the ball) suffered a muscle injury in his thigh in Brazil's test match against Egypt

The 22-year-old had to be substituted in the 17th minute of the final World Cup test against Egypt (2:1) on Saturday evening. An MRI examination revealed a muscle injury in his left thigh.

Brazil national team coach Carlo Ancelotti replaced the undisputed regular in his "Seleção" with midfielder Ederson. The 26-year-old is on the verge of a move from Atalanta Bergamo to Manchester United.