Two days before the World Cup opener against Morocco, sad news has struck Brazilian soccer. Former defender Brito, a member of the 1970 World Cup-winning team, died on Thursday at the age of 86.

He was 86 years old: Hercules Brito Ruas, 1970 World Cup champion with Brazil

This was announced by the federation and his family.

“Brito has left us as one of the greatest defenders in the history of Brazilian soccer,” said Samir Xaud, president of the Brazilian Football Confederation. “May his fighting spirit serve as an inspiration to our players competing in the World Cup.”

The Seleção kicks off this year’s World Cup on Sunday in East Rutherford, near New York, with a tricky opening match against African champions Morocco. The record-holding world champions last won the trophy 24 years ago.