Brazil will have to do without Raphinha at the World Cup until further notice. The FC Barcelona forward suffered a thigh injury during the 3-0 win over Haiti.

It is unclear how long he will be out. The Seleção will face Scotland in their final group stage match on Thursday (12:00 a.m.) in Miami.

Examinations have confirmed that Raphinha suffered “a muscle injury to the back of his right thigh,” the Brazilian Football Confederation announced. The 29-year-old will undergo an “intensive treatment program.” The goal is to have him back in action as soon as possible.

Should Raphinha be sidelined for an extended period, it would be a bitter blow for the Brazilians in their already challenging quest for the title. However, according to coach Carlo Ancelotti, veteran star Neymar—who had recently been struggling with injury—is likely to be available again for the final group stage match against Scotland.