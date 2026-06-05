Breel Embolo is on his way to the USA. The striker, whose departure to the national team camp in San Diego was delayed due to a visa problem, will join the team on Friday evening.

Embolo was not seen at check-in at Zurich airport on Friday afternoon. However, he wrote in an Instagram post shortly before the scheduled departure time of the flight to Los Angeles at 1.10 p.m.: "Boarding completed. After a bit of a delay, I'm looking forward to traveling to the USA and meeting the team there."

It is unlikely that the striker, who has scored nine goals in his last twelve international matches, will play in Switzerland's final test against Australia on Saturday, given the short time available. The match, which takes place in San Diego, is scheduled for Saturday at 12.00 noon (21.00 Swiss time). National team coach Murat Yakin is expected to comment on the personnel situation at the media conference on Friday. This will begin at 18.45 Swiss time.

Embolo's electronic travel authorization (ESTA) was declared invalid at short notice on Tuesday before the team's departure. The background to this was a conviction for making threats in connection with an incident in 2018.