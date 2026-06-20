Brian Brobbey was the star of the show for the Netherlands in their 5-1 victory over Sweden. With this win, the Netherlands have taken the lead in Group F—at least temporarily.

Brian Brobbey, Granit Xhaka’s teammate at Sunderland in the Premier League, put the Netherlands on the path to victory early on. In the first 17 minutes, Brobbey scored two goals thanks to his power and speed.

Ronald Koeman, who has been the national team coach for three and a half years, clearly drew the right conclusions following the disappointing 2-2 draw against Japan. Brobbey had only been substituted into the game against Japan in the 85th minute. In the second match, he started from the beginning and quickly repaid the trust placed in him. In just 14 international matches, Brobbey has scored three goals so far.

But that’s not all: With his goals to make it 1–0 (5th minute) and 2–0 (17th minute) within eleven minutes and 15 seconds, he scored a brace faster than any Dutch player ever had in a World Cup final tournament. Brobbey held this national record for just under an hour. Then Cody Gakpo, the 27-year-old Liverpool FC forward, also scored two goals—making it 3–0 (47th minute) and 4–0 (54th minute)—within just 6:49 minutes.

Gakpo had already scored twice in the Netherlands’ last friendly against Uzbekistan (2–1). Brobbey scored his first brace since January 2024—when he was still with Ajax—when he had netted nine goals in six matches.

The final two goals were scored by Sweden’s Anthony Elange (1–4) and Crysencio Summerville (5–1).