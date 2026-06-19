The national épée team won the bronze medal in the team competition at the European Championships in Antony. The Swiss had hoped for more.

Swiss épée fencer Lucas Malcotti (front) was the only one to finish with a positive record in the semifinal loss to Italy.

The Swiss entered the competition as the top favorites for gold after winning three of the five World Cup team events over the past six months. In the semifinal, however, Lucas Malcotti, Alexis Bayard, and Ian Hauri were defeated by the Italians 33–45.

Against Italy, the Swiss had won the finals in both their World Cup victories in Fujairah and at the Grand Prix de Berne: 45–24 in the United Arab Emirates and 45–33 in Bern. This time, only Malcotti managed to finish with a positive record in his three bouts against the Italians. Hauri lost all three of his bouts with a score of 13–23.

Before the semifinals, the Swiss defeated Finland (45–23) and Russia (41–38) in the round of 16.