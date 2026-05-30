Instead of being happy about reaching the final after the final buzzer, Swiss coach Jan Cadieux was initially upset. He had a heated argument with his Norwegian counterpart Petter Thoresen and even flipped him the bird. He did not agree at all with the tough Norwegian style of play in the last five minutes, even though the game was already decided at 6:0. "That shows a lack of class," said an annoyed Cadieux.

The Swiss lived up to their role as favorites after initial difficulties. "It was a real trap game, the pressure was high, as we all knew. But in the end, the team once again showed a lot of maturity in shaping the game," said Cadieux and continued: "I noticed that we were perhaps a little nervous at the start and didn't move our legs as we should have done. But when you see the confidence and composure of this team on the bench, it makes our job easier."

The Norwegians did indeed keep up well at the start. All the more important was Christoph Bertschy's 1:0 in the 18th minute with a shot that could not have been more precise. The Fribourg-Gottéron forward said that he hadn't seen the puck go into the goal. "Then when I saw everyone jump up, I realized it was in." The first period wasn't their best, "but we were in the game." Bertschy paid great respect to the Norwegians: "They wanted to play physically, which they did well throughout the tournament - that's why they made it to the semi-finals. Hats off to them."

So now the Swiss are in the World Cup final in front of their home crowd for the third time in a row. "We've been working towards this for a few years," said Bertschy. "Now we have one more game in which we can show what we're capable of."

The longer rest period could be an advantage; the Swiss have played the evening game in the semi-finals of each of the four World Championship finals they have lost so far. Cadieux was cautious about this: "Hopefully, we'll see what tomorrow brings." His anger was long gone by then.