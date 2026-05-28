Canada eliminated the current world champions and Olympic champions USA with a 4-0 victory. Macklin Celebrini gave the Canadians a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute in the rematch of this year's Olympic final. The 19-year-old super talent, who leads his team as captain and was the fourth-best scorer in the last NHL qualifiers with 115 points, took advantage of the space he was given on the power play and scored with a shot into the crossbar. It was Celebrini's sixth goal of the tournament.

Before making it 2:0 (30'), Mark Scheifele won the puck in his own zone, fed Dylan Holloway with a wonderful pass and the latter converted the rebound he had provoked himself. The Americans were also unable to respond in the final period, not least because of the strong Canadian keeper Jet Greaves, who saved 34 shots. In the 59th minute, Connor Brown and Sidney Crosby both scored into the empty net within 40 seconds of each other. It was Crosby's first goal at this World Championship after nine assists. A year ago, the Canadians were defeated by Denmark in the quarter-finals (1-2), but they were much more focused against their arch-rivals.

Finland thanks to strong efficiency

Finland beat the Czech Republic 4:1. The northerners were extremely efficient and only needed nine shots on goal to be 3-0 up after 22 minutes. Sakari Manninen scored the 1:0 (8th) on a pass from Jesse Puljujärvi - both are under contract with Genève-Servette. The goal was preceded by Jiri Tichacek losing the puck. Anton Lundell then scored after a rebound (15th) and Konsta Helenius after a counter-attack.

The Finns then had the game under control until Puljujärvi and Olli Määttä conceded two stupid penalties in quick succession. The Czechs took advantage of double overtime: Filip Hronek scored after a pass from Zug forward Dominik Kubalik to make it 1:3 (31'). Despite good chances, the Eastern Europeans failed to catch up; after Lenni Hämeenaho made it 4:1 in the 56th minute with an assist from Manninen, there was no longer any doubt about the outcome of the game. The Finns had failed to reach the quarter-finals in each of the last three years, now they are fighting for a medal again. The Czech Republic lost in the first knockout round for the second time in a row after winning the 2024 World Cup.

The other two quarter-finals will be contested by hosts Switzerland and Sweden and Norway and Latvia at 20:20.