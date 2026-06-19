Canada wins its second group stage match against Qatar 6–0. The final group stage match between Switzerland and Canada will now determine who tops the group.

Canada sent Qatar packing with a 6-0 rout at the stadium in Vancouver. While Switzerland had surprisingly struggled to convert chances against the same opponent last Saturday, the World Cup co-hosts put on a commanding performance early Friday morning Swiss time.

Coach Jesse Marsch’s team secured the country’s first-ever victory in its third World Cup appearance and also kept its first clean sheet in a World Cup match. In the group featuring Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada now leads Switzerland on goal difference.

Kone is carried off the field

Canada’s day of celebration was overshadowed by an injury to Ismael Kone. About five minutes into the second half, the midfielder went down after a foul by Assim Madibo, who was shown a red card for the tackle.

He received medical attention for several minutes before having to be carried off the field. One small consolation: While on the stretcher, Kone was able to sit up and wave goodbye to the 52,497 spectators in the stadium. The severity of the injury is not yet clear.

Even afterward, the Canadians remained dominant—just as they had been before Kone’s injury. Qatar, on the other hand, which had to play with two fewer players—in addition to Madibo, Homam Ahmed had already been sent off in the first half for a professional foul—seemed overwhelmed.

David Shines with Three Goals

Jonathan David ultimately put the finishing touch on the match, scoring the 6-0 goal in stoppage time. He had already scored two goals in the first half. In addition to David, Cyle Larin had scored in the first half, while Nathan Dylan Saliba and an own goal by the Qatari team added to the tally in the second 45 minutes.

In their final group match this coming Wednesday evening, a draw will be enough for Canada to top the group against Switzerland, while Murat Yakin’s team must win due to their inferior goal difference.

Match Report:

Canada – Qatar 6–0 (3–0)

Vancouver. – 52,497 spectators. – Referee: Garay. – Goals: 16' Larin 1–0. 29. David 2–0. 45. David 3–0. 64. Saliba 4–0. 75. Mohammad Manai (own goal) 5–0. 92. David (Saliba) 6–0.

Canada: Crépeau; Johnston, De Fougerolles (71. Shaffelburg), Cornelius (46. Bombito), Laryea; Buchanan (83. Sigur), Koné (57. Saliba), Eustaquio, Ahmed (71. Oluwaseyi); Jonathan David, Larin.

Qatar: Mahmoud Abunada; Ayoub Al Oui, Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Homam El Amin; Jassem Gaber (46' Mohammad Manai), Assim Madibo, Issa Laye; Edmílson Junior (46' Ahmed Fathy), Yusuf Abdurisag (40' Sultan Al Brake), Akram Afif (59' Al Hashmi Al Hussain).

Notes: 33. Red card for Homam El Amin. 53. Red card for Assim Madibo. Yellow cards: 9. Cornelius. 62. Ahmed Fathy.