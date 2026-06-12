Canada kicks off its home World Cup with its first-ever point at the tournament. The co-host and Switzerland’s group opponent draws 1-1 against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto.

Watch out for Bosnia-Herzegovina’s aerial dominance on set pieces! That’s likely what Swiss national team coach Murat Yakin was thinking on Friday evening as he remotely scouted his group opponents 2 and 3 from his camp in San Diego, 3,500 kilometers away from Toronto. However, their physical superiority not only helped the Bosnians secure an opening victory in their first World Cup match against the co-hosts, but also resulted in a draw against a Canadian team that earned the point fair and square, though often couldn’t hide its limitations.

Jovo Lukic put Bosnia-Herzegovina ahead from a corner in the 20th minute, Cyle Larin equalized in the 78th minute shortly after coming on as a substitute with a deflected shot from twelve meters, punishing the Bosnians for their continued passivity following the opening goal. For Canada, it was their first point in seven matches in their third World Cup appearance.

Neither of Switzerland’s group opponents were particularly intimidating. However, the Swiss will need to keep Bosnia’s physical prowess in check in their second group match on June 18. Ivan Basic, who was replaced by YB player Armin Gigovic after an hour, took a corner kick in the 20th minute; Sead Kolasinac flicked it on at the near post, and Jovo Lukic headed it in from close range. It was the robust Bosnians’ second chance following a set piece. On the first, Amar Memic shot over the goal from twelve meters out.

Coach Sergej Barbarez’s team took the field without its towering center forwards Edin Dzeko and Haris Tabakovic, two of its biggest assets. The 40-year-old Dzeko, one of the key players on the road to the finals with six goals in nine qualifying matches, sat on the bench alongside Solothurn-born Haris Tabakovic, who was still sidelined with a foot injury.

The Canadians, who were without their injured captain Alphonso Davies, frequently made dangerous forays into the opponent’s penalty area. But most of their shots lacked precision—such as the one when Canada’s all-time leading scorer Jonathan David fired wide from a prime position after fifteen minutes. Kolasinac thwarted another good chance by just deflecting a ball onto the post at the start of the second half.

At least in part, Canada’s sloppy play was likely due to nerves. The hosts couldn’t hide this in front of 43,000 spectators at Toronto Stadium. It worked in their favor that Bosnia-Herzegovina dropped too deep after taking the lead and became somewhat passive.

Switzerland and Qatar, Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina’s opponents in the remaining group matches, will face off on Saturday evening (9:00 p.m. Swiss time) in Santa Clara.

Match Report:

Canada – Bosnia and Herzegovina 1–1 (0–1)

Toronto. – 43,000 spectators. – Referee: Tello. – Goals: 21. Lukić (Kolašinac) 0–1. 78. Larin (David) 1–1.

Canada: Crépeau; Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan (61. Ahmed), Koné, Eustaquio (91. Osorio), Millar (61. Shaffelburg); Jonathan David (61. Promise David), Oluwaseyi (76. Larin).

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Vasilj; Dedić, Katić, Muharemović, Kolašinac (84. Burnić); Bajraktarević (74. Šunjić), Tahirović, Bašić (62. Gigović), Memić (74. Alajbegović); Demirović, Lukić (62. Baždar).

Notes: Yellow cards: 11. Johnston. 45. Demirović. 45. Lukić. 53. De Fougerolles. 93. Katić.