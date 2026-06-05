The pre-match ceremony at this year's World Cup will be different than usual. The substitute players will be involved.

"For the playing of the national anthems, all 26 players of each team will gather around the banner in the center circle so that every single one of them, not just those in the starting eleven, can experience this symbolic moment full of pride and emotion," FIFA officials announced a week before the start of the tournament.

FIFA also announced that the teams will be accompanied by children and young people as they enter the pitch. "The pre-match period will be enhanced by a number of additional visual elements, including a banner in the center circle, small national flags and the distinctive FIFA logo on the pitch," it said.

The substitutes will no longer be on the pitch for the handshake between the two captains and for the team photo of the starting eleven. According to FIFA, the ceremony will also be "expanded to include additional elements such as colored smoke or pyrotechnics" during the course of the tournament.