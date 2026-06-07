Five years after his cardiac arrest at the 2021 European Championship, Denmark's football star Christian Eriksen collapses again on the pitch.

The Danish and Ukrainian players and coaches form a circle after Christian Eriksen's collapse - the all-clear is later given by the medical team

The 34-year-old slumped to the ground during the international match against Ukraine in the 65th minute.

Teammates immediately called for the Danish team doctors and formed a screen around their captain. The spectators in Odense shouted "Eriksen, Eriksen" at the top of their voices. However, the VfL Wolfsburg player was able to get up again after initial treatment and walk on his own two feet to an ambulance that had arrived at the stadium grounds to the applause of the spectators and players.

"Eriksen is fine under the circumstances," said the stadium announcer, according to the Danish news agency Ritzau. The association announced the same a little later. The referee nevertheless stopped the game with the score at 2:1 in favor of the Danes.

Eriksen collapsed in Denmark's first match against Finland in Copenhagen during the 2021 European Championships. The midfielder had to be resuscitated on the pitch. He continued his career in 2022 after having a defibrillator inserted in his heart, among other things.