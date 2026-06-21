American Wyndham Clark extended his lead at the U.S. Open to six strokes on Saturday. Scottie Scheffler moved up to second place.

Clark, who has led the field at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, since the first round, shot a 70 on Saturday and heads into the final round at 7 under par. Only four other players are also under par, all at 1 under. Among them is world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who carded a 69 and would love nothing more than to add the final major title to his trophy collection on his 30th birthday. Rory McIlroy carded a 73 and dropped to 17th place.

The 32-year-old Clark now has an excellent chance of claiming his second U.S. Open victory since 2023. Only one player—Greg Norman at the 1996 Masters—has ever lost a major tournament after holding a lead of six or more strokes going into the final round.