American Wyndham Clark maintains a four-stroke lead at the U.S. Open in Southampton, New York, after the second round.

Never before at a U.S. Open at the historic Shinnecock Hills Golf Club has a player been as far under par (-7) after 36 holes as the 32-year-old.

Clark won the 2023 U.S. Open. He is looking to redeem himself after missing the cut at last year’s U.S. Open in Oakmont and damaging a locker out of frustration. He remains comfortably in the lead, even though he was unable to match his strong performance from the previous day (64 strokes) with a round of 69 (one under par) on Friday.

Four players are tied for second place: England’s Matt Fitzpatrick, South Korea’s Tom Kim, and Americans Xander Schauffele and Sam Stevens. Scottie Scheffler, the world No. 1, who would complete the career Grand Slam (victories in all four major tournaments) with a win, found his form again with a 68 after a weak first round and is now tied for 11th place, seven strokes behind Clark —as does Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy.

Defending champion J. J. Spaun of the U.S. missed the cut, as did his compatriot Bryson DeChambeau and Spain’s Jon Rahm.