At Schwarzsee, during the second mountain wrestling festival of the season, the opening bouts will feature top matchups: Romain Collaud vs. Michael Moser and last year’s winner Matthias Aeschbacher vs. Lukas Bissig.

Twenty-one Swiss national wrestlers are registered for the Schwarzsee Schwinget. As hosts, the wrestlers from southwestern Switzerland will face competitors from Bern and Central Switzerland. A year ago, the Bernese wrestlers battled it out among themselves for the title: Aeschbacher defeated Michael Moser in the final bout. In each of the two previous years, Adrian Walther reached the final bout; he is back in the competition this year and will face Marc Lustenberger in the opening round.

The top matchups:

Romain Collaud vs. Michael Moser, Matthias Aeschbacher vs. Lukas Bissig, Matthieu Burger vs. Lario Kramer, Marc Lustenberger vs. Adrian Walther, Curdin Orlik vs. Sven Lang.