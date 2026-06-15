Spanish national team player Marc Cucurella is transferring from Chelsea FC to Real Madrid. As the club announced on Monday, they have reached a transfer agreement with the London club.

Will soon be stepping off the plane as a Real Madrid player: Marc Cucurella

Cucurella signed a contract in the Spanish capital that runs through the summer of 2032. According to media reports, the transfer fee for the 27-year-old full-back amounts to 60 million euros.

Cucurella had only signed a new contract with Chelsea last summer. He is reportedly a top target for Madrid’s new coach, José Mourinho.